Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

