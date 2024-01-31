Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $52.17.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
