Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) versus Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Critical Comparison

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Chord Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 24.05 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -18.90 Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.78 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.23

Profitability

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03%

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gulfport Energy and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chord Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67

Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $185.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

