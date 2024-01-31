Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 14,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,877. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

