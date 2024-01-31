Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up approximately 3.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Halliburton worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 2,921,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,119. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

