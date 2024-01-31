Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,054 shares during the period. Flywire makes up about 1.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 241,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,717. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

