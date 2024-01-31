Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,114 shares during the quarter. Rover Group accounts for 0.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,138 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 467,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,998. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

