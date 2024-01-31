Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $6.04 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 832,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. NU makes up approximately 3.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NU Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 12,653,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,654,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.