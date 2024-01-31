Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 22nd

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

HAFC stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

