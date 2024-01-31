Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 8,678 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.1% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. 12,618,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,344,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.