Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $332,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $46.52 on Wednesday, hitting $260.70. 1,994,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,141. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

