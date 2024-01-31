Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock remained flat at $129.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 520,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

