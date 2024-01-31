Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 3,136 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Barnes Group accounts for about 1.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,787.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,507. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

