Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $134,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

