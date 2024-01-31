Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.07 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

