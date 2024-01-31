Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $56,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

