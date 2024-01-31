Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,011 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SKX opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

