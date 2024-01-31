Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,828 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

