Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 417 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

