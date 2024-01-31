Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Shares of CLH opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

