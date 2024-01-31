Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.32% of Hasbro worth $29,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

