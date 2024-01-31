HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 50.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $301.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.63. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.