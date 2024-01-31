HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.70-21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-70.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.55 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.89.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.33. 583,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $309.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 454,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

