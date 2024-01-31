Hedera Trading Down 1.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $45.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,832.022476 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07276697 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $40,828,107.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars.

