Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Announces GBX 7.50 Dividend

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

HSL opened at GBX 782.84 ($9.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 781.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 735.59. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 626 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 907 ($11.53).

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson Smaller Companies

In other Henderson Smaller Companies news, insider Yen Mei Lim purchased 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.60 ($6,350.88). 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.