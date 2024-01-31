High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares Dividend of $0.50

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCBC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

