Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.070-4.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.5 billion-$67.5 billion.

HTHIY stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.24. 125,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.82. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $98.61 and a 52 week high of $156.69.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

