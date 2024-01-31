Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.27 Per Share

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON BOWL opened at GBX 296.33 ($3.77) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 311.50 ($3.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 410 ($5.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Peter Boddy sold 30,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.69), for a total value of £87,000 ($110,602.59). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Peter Boddy sold 30,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.69), for a total value of £87,000 ($110,602.59). Also, insider Laurence Keen sold 53,797 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £159,777.09 ($203,123.68). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.