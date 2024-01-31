Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 371,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.