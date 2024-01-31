Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 371,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.