HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

HPQ opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

