Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.57.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.42. 85,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.23. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $347.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

