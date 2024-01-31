Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.57.

Hubbell stock traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.30. 205,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,530. Hubbell has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $347.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

