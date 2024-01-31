Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,451 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.