Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Hydro One traded as high as C$40.81 and last traded at C$40.30, with a volume of 37347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.39.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.8821256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.11%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

