i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading 9.1% Higher

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 1,694,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,620,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

