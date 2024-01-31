Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.