Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,450 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

