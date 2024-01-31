Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $207,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 233.2% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 253,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 659,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

