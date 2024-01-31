IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.19

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 91023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,163 shares of company stock worth $6,021,841. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 206.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $18,212,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

