Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average is $244.06. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $266.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $59,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
