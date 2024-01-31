Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITW opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average is $244.06. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $266.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $59,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

