ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 1,876,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,148,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.