ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 1,876,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,148,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

