Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $33,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $525,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 15.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 253,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 2.8 %

DXCM stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

