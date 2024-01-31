Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $25.01 Million Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.14% of Victory Capital worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Victory Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

