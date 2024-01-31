Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Plans GBX 22.50 Dividend

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impellam Group Price Performance

LON IPEL opened at GBX 849 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 794.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Impellam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 580 ($7.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.08).

Get Impellam Group alerts:

About Impellam Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Managed Services and STEM. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the provision of multi-disciplinary workforce solutions under the Guidant Global, Comensura, and Flexy brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.