Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Plans GBX 22.50 Dividend

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impellam Group Price Performance
LON IPEL opened at GBX 849 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 794.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Impellam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 580 ($7.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.08).
About Impellam Group
