Imperial Oil Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the energy company will earn $5.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,847 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

