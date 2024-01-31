Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ IXHL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

