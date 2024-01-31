Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in January

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,483. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

