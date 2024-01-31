Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) & KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Head to Head Analysis

Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrared Cameras and KLA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A KLA $10.50 billion 7.71 $3.39 billion $19.69 30.24

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of KLA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infrared Cameras and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77% KLA 27.98% 107.56% 22.28%

Volatility and Risk

Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infrared Cameras and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A KLA 1 9 8 0 2.39

KLA has a consensus price target of $607.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given KLA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLA is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

Summary

KLA beats Infrared Cameras on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrared Cameras

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; Wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

