InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.540-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.3 million-$491.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.6 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of INMD opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of InMode by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InMode by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

