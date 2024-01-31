InPlay Oil Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IPO has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$200.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.39.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

