Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,425,217. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

